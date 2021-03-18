Two drivers were cited for failure to reduce speed following two separate accidents in Effingham Wednesday.
Illinois State Police reported a white 2012 Ford Escape driven by Kimberlee Wuertz, 63, of Leslie, Missouri, was slowed at a traffic light to turn south onto Keller Drive from Interstate 57 at milepost 160 exit ramp when Vicki Simpson, 66, of Boerne, Texas, failed to slow down the 2017 black Dodge van she was driving and struck the rear of Wuertz’s vehicle after taking the exit. The accident occurred at 2:14 p.m.
A passenger in Wuertz’s vehicle, Richard Wuertz, 85, of Longmont, Colorado, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Simpson was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Another accident occurred at 5:07 p.m. on Illinois 33, a fourth of a mile east of Pembroke Street.
Illinois State Police reported a 2020 silver Honda truck driven by Mark Meylor, 59, of Effingham, and a 2010 silver Dodge truck, driven by Steven Durbin, 52, of Saint Elmo were stopped in traffic on Illinois 33 westbound due to a previous crash with lane closure. Taylor Newlin, 24, of Robinson, failed to slow down the 2012 silver Dodge SUV she was driving and sideswiped the Honda truck before crashing into the rear of the Dodge truck.
Newlin was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
Newlin was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
