It was a special day for a group of children in Effingham Saturday morning as the First Christian Church of Effingham held its annual Easter egg hunt.
Twenty-five children ages fifth grade and under gathered in the church fellowship hall to prepare for the annual hunt.
Lead Pastor Martin Reyes set the stage for the hunt, laying down all of the ground rules. He told the children there were 12 special Resurrection eggs to look out for during their egg-hunting journey.
“Don’t open the Resurrection eggs,” Reyes told the children. “And don’t fight over the eggs.”
Reyes said the annual hunt is a tradition at the church that has carried on for several years. Reyes said due to weather conditions 10 years ago they started holding the hunt inside the church and have continued the indoor Easter egg hunt ever since.
“Several years ago we were going to do it outside and there was supposed be a storm and bad weather, so we started thinking about what we could do.” Reyes said.
The event has been taking place inside ever since. The auditorium of the church is filled with Easter eggs for children to pick up. Children line up strategically around the entrances based on age.
“We let the younger children get a head start,” Reyes said.
The younger children got their cue and started their hunt. Two-year old Maverick Lewis of Effingham got a little help from his older sister 12-year-old Maci Lewis. Maverick picked up the eggs while her sister helped him get them in a sack he brought with Disney characters on the front.
Maverick’s mother Heidi Lewis brought all six of her children to the hunt. One child 6-months-old Mercedes a future Easter egg hunter watched while her siblings Maverick, Maci, 6-year-old Maleah, 10-year-old Myah and 8-year-old Mylee, who found one of the Resurrection eggs, were taking part in the hunt.
“The kids are always excited about going to egg hunts. They love coming here every year to hunt all of the eggs,” Heidi Lewis said.
Lewis said they found out about the egg hunt on Facebook and decided to come. She said her sister is a member of the church.
“The kids were so excited and they have been looking forward to it for a while,” said Lewis.
Madeline Henkelman of Cowden came to the hunt with her siblings Preston Henkelman and Kairi Nelson. Their mother Jenna Nelson also found out about the hunt on Facebook.
“I got a whole bunch of eggs,” Madeline Henkelman said.
After the egg hunt, Lead Pastor Reyes gathered all the children in a semi-circle and had them give back the specially marked Resurrection eggs. Inside each of the 12 Resurrection eggs is a symbol representing the story of Easter.
Reyes asked for each of the eggs one by one of the 12 Resurrection eggs and explained the significance of each symbol.
“We have a lot of families in our society who have never gone to church or they have been hurt by church or religion. So my hope is that by making this a little fun and opening our church, it allows kids and families the opportunity to know that not all churches are the same and some churches love them,” Reyes said.
Egg hunt organizer April Moeller said it took several hours to fill a majority of the 1,200 plastic eggs with candy for Saturday’s hunt. She said she also received help from members of the congregation.
She said she spent Friday night after work from her job as physical therapy assistant to scatter eggs for the hunt. Moeller said organizing the Easter egg hunt has its perks.
“It’s fun just to watch them take off,” said Moeller. “I really love watching the children have fun and learn about Jesus.”
In addition to organizing the Easter egg hunt, Moeller organizes the Palm Sunday and Christmas programs that include the participation of children.
“The kids work so hard and they do such a good job,” she said. “It’s wonderful to see how excited they get.”
