EFFINGHAM — Area veterans received their Thanksgiving meal early this weekend as the Effingham division of Rush University Medical Center’s Road Home Program delivered its Turkey Drop Saturday afternoon.
Inspired from a similar event held in Rush’s Chicago backyard — in conjunction with local grocery stores, MillerCoors and the Chicago Bears — the event brought forward various Effingham businesses and organizations — such as Kirby Foods, Save-A-Lot, Walmart, Ameren Illinois and the Sunrise and Noon Rotaries — to help provide a Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings to veterans in Effingham County and beyond.
Dr. Blake Schroedter, director of Effingham’s Road Home, said the event largely had two purposes: providing a meal for veterans who needed it while also pointing them in the direction of the Road Home Program’s services, which include treatment for conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, military sexual trauma and others.
“I think it’s a great service to offer in addition to the mental health care,” Schroedter said. “We found that through giving back the turkeys, we could provide resources, make people feel recognized and appreciated. To us, that makes a world of difference.”
Kay Dent, president of Effingham’s Noon Rotary, said it’s important to help veterans who may go without a meal during the holiday season.
“For something like this to support the local vets during the holidays, it’s extremely important for Rotary to participate in (that),” Dent said. “This event is unique because it’s so darn simple. Show us you’re a veteran (and) we want to thank you.”
Veterans of all ages benefited from the event Saturday, from older veterans who served in Korea and Vietnam to those just out of the service who did their duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, similar to Schroedter.
Patricia McDaniel, a retired master sergeant and a licensed clinical social worker with the Road Home Program, said it feels good to help them out and provide them not just with a meal, but with the care they need.
“It feels great,” McDaniel said. “The patrons that we get are usually the older veterans — the Vietnam War veterans, the Korean War veterans (and) even the World War II veterans.”
Schroedter said some Turkey Drop beneficiaries have taken the opportunity to come to Schroedter and McDaniel’s office in order to take advantage of the many services they provide. The event is yet another way they create awareness for their services, which can be a godsend to many veterans across the area.
“(We want) to help them know that there is a resource here that can offer a variety of different services, from mental health to resource gathering,” Schroedter said.
Those seeking to help with next year’s event can call 217-347-2597 for more information. In future years, Schroedter and McDaniel are hoping to expand the Turkey Drop even further, holding satellite events in other areas similar to the Effingham one.
“One of the thoughts we had was a Turkey Drop on the road (with) various landing zones throughout central Illinois,” Schroedter said. “Our goal is really to be central Illinois focused. Our clinic is based and headquartered here, but we do have folks coming from Jasper County (and) we try to serve a 60-mile radius.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.