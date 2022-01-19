A fire destroyed five cars, a garage and the upper portion of a house Tuesday evening in rural Dieterich, according to Dieterich Fire Protection District Fire Chief Ross Martin. There were no reports of injuries.
Members of the Dieterich Fire Protection District were called at 7:09 p.m. to a residence located at 19086 East 600th Ave. in rural Dieterich for a structure fire.
“The garage was fully evolved when we first crew got on the scene,” Martin said.
In a preliminary investigation, Martin believes the fire started in the garage then spread to the second level of the house. He said a total of five vehicles were destroyed in the fire.
“Three were classic cars. The cars ranged from the early 1940s to two newer vehicles,” he said.
He said the fire was elevated to a second box alarm with several area fire departments responding to the scene from Effingham, Teutopolis, Montrose, Sigel, Beecher City, Edgewood, Watson and Wade Community Fire Protection District of Newton. Martin said members of the Stewardson Fire Protection District and Oblong Fire Department sent units for change of quarters.
Abbott EMS and A-1 Emergency Medical Services responded to scene.
"We really appreciate the help we received from all of the responding departments," Martin said.
Martin estimates the damage to be between $60,000 and $70,000. He said firefighters cleared the scene at 11 p.m.
An investigator from the Office of the Illinois Fire Marshal was at the fire scene Wednesday morning. The fire is still under investigation.
