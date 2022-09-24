EFFINGHAM — Big smiles were on the faces of athletes as they crossed the finish line Saturday morning at the Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex.
Twenty athletes participated in the inaugural Youth Adaptive Try-Athlon event hosted by HSHS St. Anthony’s Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness. The event was for kids overcoming physical challenges.
The “try-athlon” had four heats with four to five athletes participating in each heat. Each athlete was assigned two volunteers, “buddies,” to help them navigate three main activities — a two-lap swim, 600-foot bike ride and a 200-foot run/walk — to the finish line, where each athlete received a medal.
“When they swim, they have two buddies who follow them through the entire course,” Tammy Probst, director of HSHS St. Anthony’s Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness, said. “I have approximately 70 volunteers helping out today.”
Volunteers were from the HSHS Health System, family members of athletes, students and members of the community.
A cheerleader tent was set up so parents and family members could create posters and pick up noisemakers to cheer on their athletes competing in the event.
“This is our very first one and we are doing a slow rollout so we can streamline the try-athlon as we can continue this event next year,” said Probst.
The idea for the event came from Alex Kastl, one of the physical therapists who works at the clinic located in the Richard E. Workman Sports Complex.
“When he was in school, he participated in an event just like this,” Probst said.
“He was the mastermind behind doing this. He asked if we could do it so we just kind of rolled with it.”
“In college, I volunteered for an event similar to this,” said Kastl.
“I thought it would be great for this area. I just wanted to give these kids a chance to do something they had never done before.”
He said one of the goals of the event was to promote health and wellness.
Kastl said Saturday was a special day watching the kids finish the try-athlon event and get their medals.
“It’s very emotional for me for sure,” Kastl said.
“I don’t know how many tears I’ve seen from moms and dads today… and the smiles on athletes’ faces. It’s been an amazing thing to see,” said Probst.
Kastl said several parents and family members came up expressing their appreciation for the event.
“It’s been great,” said Kastl. “It’s overwhelming.”
