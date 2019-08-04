ALTAMONT— The Effingham County Fair demolition derby Saturday saw the return of the truck class at the 75th annual fair in Altamont.
Seven competitors made up the class, including Teutopolis brothers Jason and Justin Kenter. Jason Kenter took the top spot in the class while Justin nabbed third place behind driver Josh Daugherty of Paris.
The truck class returned to the fair at the urging of many of Saturday's competitors, including Jason Kenter.
"My brother and I asked (the fair) to have it," Jason Kenter said after winning the class. "A lot of people liked it, I think. I've never ran a hometown show. It's either in Indiana or Marshall or Martinsville."
Jason Kenter said his uncle, Tim Koester, got him into truck derbies when Kenter was 16 years old. In the beginning of his derby career, Kenter said his brother and uncle helped him build his derby truck, and now he and fellow derby competitors help each other weld, paint and fix up their derby trucks.
As for winning his first hometown derby, Jason Kenter described how he felt in just a few words.
"It feels great," Kenter said of the win.
The all-female heat saw a returning champion take the top spot this year once again. Kelsey Ort of Mason brought the first place trophy back home after giving up the spot last year to Hannah Paquette of Effingham; Ort won first in the powderpuff heat in 2017.
Paquette went out early when she couldn't get her car restarted following a hard hit from her competitors. Brandi Wilson of Mason was the next driver out, leaving Ort, Nicole Roley of Mason and Michala Yocum of Jewitt on the playing field.
Ort and Yocum outlasted Roley, but it was Ort who delivered one last hard hit to Yocum's car to take the top spot.
"In my head I was thinking, 'OK, last year I got second', which is really not OK with me, but I decided I'm going to come out here and I'm going to have fun and that's exactly what I did," Ort said after the heat.
Ort said she planned to run again in the modified class, but her radiator was damaged in the all-female round. Saturday marked Ort's fourth first place win at the Effingham County Fair derby.
Just before Saturday's event, 25-year-old Jake Helmuth of Stewardson looked over his modified 1985 Crown Victoria for any last minute repairs. Saturday would be Helmuth's last time running in derbies as he said it takes up much of his time and money to run in shows.
Helmuth said he's been in the derby circuit since 2009. He said running in demolition derbies gives him a rush only other demo drivers would understand.
"It's the adrenaline. There's nothing else like it. Nobody would understand unless they actually do it themselves," Helmuth said.
Across the demolition derby pit, Tucker Rieman, 19, of Newton helped some of his family members with their cars while he waited to compete in the semi-stock class.
Rieman said he's always run in the Effingham County Fair derby because his dad, an Effingham resident, competed there in the past. This year, Rieman ran a 1984 Cadillac.
Rieman said for him, demolition derbies are a family affair.
"I can spend time with my friends and family. My cousins run. It's fun any time they come out, and I can go help them," Rieman said.
2019 Demolition Derby Results
All-female class
• First: Kelsey Ort
• Second: Michala Yocum
• Third: Nicole Roley
Truck Class
• First: Jason Kenter
• Second: Josh Daugherty
• Third: Justin Kenter
Compact Class
• First: Chris Rakers
• Second: Curtis Rakers
• Third: Colton McGuire
• Fourth: Kevin Habing
• Fifth: Derek Huelsman
Stock Class
• First: Kirby Manuel
• Second: Brad Mizeur; winner of Big D's Septic Punisher Award
• Third: Mike Suter
• Fourth: David Klitzing
• Fifth: Robert Harder
• Sixth: Rodney Newburn
• Seventh: Steven Tracy
• Eighth: Budda Gatons
• Ninth: Ross Beyers
• 10th: Ben Rieman
• 11th: Joe Cripe
• 12th: Rob Harder
Modified
• First: Corey Budde
• Second: Logan Monical
• Third Joe Cripe
• Fourth: Lee Ruholl
• Fifth: Lekye Shaffer
• Sixth: Kyle Ruholl
• Seventh: Brian Beckman
• Eighth: Justin Herboth
• Ninth: Clint Lohman
• 10th: Andrew Ort
• 11th: Kevin Lohman
• 12th: Jason Bowen
