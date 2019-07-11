Trucks collide in two-vehicle accident

EFFINGHAM — Two pickup trucks collided at the intersection of N. Keller Drive and Ford Avenue Thursday afternoon.
A blue Toyota Tundra and a black GMC Sierra both sustained front-end damage from the collision around 12:30 p.m. The GMC Sierra was stopped in the grass in front of the Effingham Ameren Illinois building with its hazards on.
Effingham police and fire responded to the incident as did Abbott EMS. Abbott emergency personnel appeared to be checking on the occupants of both vehicles.
Vehicles were towed from the scene. There was some road blockage on the right lane of Illinois Route 33, and officers swept up debris from the collision.
