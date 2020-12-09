The driver of tractor trailer died in a fiery crash early Wednesday on eastbound Interstate-70 at the I-57 interchange, according to Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko.
Tutko said the department responded to the crash at about 1:30 a.m. The tractor trailer, which was hauling dog food, left the roadway while negotiating the exit to southbound I-57, according to the chief. He noted that there were about 300 feet of skid marks on the road leading to the point where the vehicle left the roadway on the left shoulder and overturned.
Tutko said Illinois State Police troopers arrived on the scene first and found the vehicle already fully involved in fire.
Firefighters from Effingham were assisted on the scene by Altamont firefighters, who responded with a water tender and personnel.
Tutko said the tractor trailer was fully consumed when firefighers arrived.
"We did locate the lone occupant of the truck tractor still inside the cab, deceased," the chief said in a press release.
Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes was called to the scene.
Effingham Firefighters remained on the scene to assist Heartland Towing and Recovery with wreckage removal.
"As is usually the case with semi trailers filled with product, there are pockets of fire that we can't get to until we cut open the trailer and spread out the cargo in order to completely extinguish the fire," Tutko said. "Crews were still on the scene as of 5:30 a.m."
Rhodes is working with the trucking company to identify the driver and notify relatives.
