EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Plan Commission on Tuesday approved a site plan that involves a 7,250-square-foot addition to Truck Centers at 1700 Gillenwater in Effingham.
City Engineer Luke Thoele said the site plan was required because the addition was more than 5,000 square feet.
But the new development already had enough parking spaces, with 144, which is eight more than is required for the size of the building.
Once the addition is complete, the building will encompass 33,648 square feet on the 13-acre site, adjacent to Truck-O-Mat truck wash. It’s near Interstate 57/70 and Fayette Avenue.
Thoele said the purpose of reviewing the site plan is to see how the site interacts with the area.
Four of the nine members of the Plan Commission were absent: Clint Spruell, Michael McHugh, Dave Storm and Mark Thies.
Present were Theresa Hillyer, Cindy Vogel, Chairman Brian Hayes, Ken Wohltman and Alan Harris.
Truck Centers is a truck and trailer sales and service that first opened in 2016 in Effingham, but has been in business in the Midwest since 1971. Several Truck Centers have existed with locations in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri, according to a 2016 Effingham Daily News article.
At that time, in 2016, it was reported that the I-57/I-70 traffic corridor of Effingham was an ideal location for the dealership, because 18,000 trucks travel daily through there.
The next Effingham Plan Commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 14.
