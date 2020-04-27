EFFINGHAM — A jury trial date has been reset for a Missouri man charged with vehicle burglaries at St. Anthony High School late last year.
The jury trial for David L. Carter, 55, of Hannibal, Missouri, is now set for May 26, with a final pretrial at 1 p.m. May 14.
Carter is charged with nine counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony. Carter remains in custody at the Effingham County Jail.
Between 6 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the high school, nine vehicles were reported to Effingham police officers as damaged and/or burgled. Various items were stolen including purses, cellphones and cash.
A warrant for Carter’s arrest was issued Dec. 5, and Carter was brought into custody in Effingham County soon after.
Carter has pleaded not guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.