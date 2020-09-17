EFFINGHAM — The trial of a man charged in the death of Kimberly Mattingly, 29, of Paris, has been continued to October.
Christopher E. Glass, 37, of Mason, appeared in court Thursday via video call for the pretrial hearing, during which Public Defender Scott Schmidt requested the trial be continued due to the amount of discovery involved in the case. The judge granted the request.
The jury trial for Glass, originally scheduled for this month, has been moved to Oct. 26 with a final pretrial scheduled for Oct. 15.
Glass is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a homicidal death.
Mattingly was found shot to death on a private property in Beecher City in April after her parents had reported her missing.
Aaron M. Kaiser, 37, of Beecher City, was found guilty last month of concealing her death. His sentencing is set for Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.
