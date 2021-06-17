Travis Buhnerkempe promoted to lieutenant

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office announced the recent promotion of Sgt. Travis Buhnerkempe to lieutenant.
In this new position, Lt. Buhnerkempe will act as the department head of the Patrol Section, scheduling work hours and working with the patrol sergeants to ensure quality service and patrol coverage. He will also serve as a member of the sheriff’s Command Staff.
Buhnerkempe began his career at the Effingham County Sheriff's Office in 2006, when he was hired as a patrol deputy. He was promoted to patrol corporal in 2016, and to patrol sergeant in 2019. He has also served in several leadership and instructor roles in the department, and is a former K-9 handler and Field Training Officer.
Buhnerkempe is a 2004 graduate of Southern Illinois University, with a Bachelor of Arts in Administration of Justice and a 2006 graduate of the University of Illinois Police Training Institute’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy.
He is also a recent graduate of the Northwestern University Police Staff and Command program. Buhnerkempe and his family reside in rural Effingham County.
“Travis is an instrumental member of my Command Staff. He is quick and sharp, with a strong work ethic and important attention to detail. We consider ourselves lucky to have him on our team. Please join me in congratulating Travis on his hard work and promotion,” said Sheriff Paul Kuhns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.