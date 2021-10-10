BEECHER CITY — The weather finally cooperated Saturday for organizers of the Relay for Life Pink Ribbon Pull in Beecher City, with warm, sunny skies replacing the rains of the previous weekend.
Ron Siebert, one of the event’s main organizers and vice president of the Christian County Tractor Pullers Association, said it hurt to have to look at weather forecasts and cancel the event last week, but he felt that it would be all worth it in the end.
“We’re always disappointed when a pull gets rained out,” Siebert said. “It’s our weekend hobby, but for the first time, we believed the weatherman. It was awful hard to call it off on a sunny Friday morning. It looked a lot more promising this (time).”
Thankfully, Mother Nature cooperated weather-wise, meaning that the track was fast for the more than 40 competitors who took part in one of several pulling events, running the gamut in horsepower from smaller lawn tractors (12 horsepower) to larger ones (25 horsepower). Those in attendance had a chance to win prizes via raffles done by the Bosom Buddies — a group that raises money for Effingham County Relay for Life. Food was also provided and commemorative T-shirts were available.
Credit for the event largely goes to Siebert, who teamed up with the Bosom Buddies in 2018 to put the event on for the first time. He worked together with the organization and some family friends to sell the event to Beecher City and local sponsors.
Becky Kinman, one of the leaders of Relay for Life and a member of the Bosom Buddies — a group that raises money for Relay for Life — said the event is one of many they do over the course of the year, but this one is the only one for breast cancer.
“This is the only tractor pull that we do,” Kinman said. “It’s (for) a different (group) of people.”
One of Kinman’s fellow Buddies, Teresa Haywood, also noted the unique nature of a pulling event designed to promote breast cancer awareness.
“It’s more of a men’s (event) and some women (as well),” Haywood said.
The event is one that is not held during a peak period of the pulling season and the charitable nature of the event makes it unique. People come out in their pink clothing and many of the winners donate their winnings toward breast cancer awareness.
“Normally, they pull for points,” Kinman said. “Today, they’re not pulling for points. They can win money, but a lot of them donate their winnings back.”
Cary Moore, president of the CCTPA, said pulling double duty is just what they do on a regular basis, as he entered three tractors in separate weight classes.
“It can be time-consuming,” Moore said. “Ron today has a lot invested in this (but) it’s to have everybody have a good time.”
In terms of noise, garden tractors don’t typically provide the kind of roar that one would get at a traditional pulling event. But don’t take the relatively small size of the tractor for a quiet, relaxing time at the park.
“They’re garden tractors, but they give (others) a run for their money,” Kinman said. “These pullers have spent a lot of time and money on each one of their tractors. There’s a couple of pink tractors that are out and are breast cancer survivors or they pull for somebody they know (with breast cancer). It means a lot for them that they’re pulling for somebody.”
