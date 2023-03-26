Anyone who has spent time in a children’s hospital understands the importance of bringing smiles to the faces of the young patients there.
Jeanie West of Cowden knows that all too well. For the past 10 years, she has chosen to celebrate her late granddaughter’s birthday, Feb. 8, with a toy drive. Collections of toys, crafts, books, puzzles and more is underway during the month of March at several locations in the area.
Chloe West, who lived in Cowden, died in May 2013 at age 5. West was diagnosed with PreB AL leukemia when she was 13 months old. What followed during the next four years at St. Louis Children’s Hospital involved treatment, surgeries, blood and platelet transfusions that sometimes required lengthy hospital stays.
“Chloe looked forward to having something (a toy or a gift) at the clinic or hospital,” said Jeanie West. “They try to find things that interest the child. They always provided an activity like Bingo. It helps keep them busy. It keeps their minds occupied and gives them something to do.”
Despite what Chloe was going through, Jeanie West said said the little girl was seldom in a bad mood or down. She almost always had a smile. She also enjoyed baking cookies with her grandmother.
“Everything changed after she was gone,” said Jeanie West. “It makes you appreciate what you have and hang on to them for however long you can.”
Jeanie West started a toy drive in her granddaughter’s memory for her first birthday after her passing.
Initially, it all began with a post on Facebook. The first year Jeanie West and her team of helpers collected 600 toys and 1,000 the second year. The event grew from there. To date, several thousand items have been donated to the hospital.
The hospital hosts Bingo games in which each child can win a toy or two. If a child cannot leave their room, it comes over their TV so they can still play and select their prize. Each floor also has a treasure chest filled with toys that are given at different times, usually after a procedure or just to cheer the child up.
In addition to toys, items for babies, such as mobiles, bibs, pillows and blankets, are also needed and older kids like pajama or lounge pants and deodorant or makeup, said Jeanie West.
“Anything that catches their interest or things that they might need. Puzzle books, crafts, paints and house slippers are good too.”
Each item donated gets tagged with “In Memory of Chloe West.”
Chloe’s family — parents Brian West of Shelbyville and Rebecca Wagner of Palestine and sister Dalainie, 12 — also take part in the toy drive for St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Some area civic organizations, including the Elk’s Club Pana, have held fundraisers and toy drives for the family over the years and still continue to take part in the effort, Jeanie West said.
“When COVID hit, it was hard and I thought I would have to give it up,” said Jeanie West of the toy drive. “And I thought maybe the 10th year would be our last year – she would be 15 now. But, we will see.”
“I’d like for this to be our best year – but then again it doesn’t matter,” Jeanie West added. “Every year can’t be a good year for this. As long as we get some toys, we are thankful. We are thankful for those who help and those who donate.”
The toys must be new and for ages ranging from newborn to high school. This year the drive is held during the entire month of March for delivery in April.
Cash donations are also accepted for people who don’t want to shop or who have no idea what to buy. Family members then shop for toys or things young people might want or need while at a clinic visit, treatment or during a hospital stay.
Drop-off locations for toys and items this year are Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota in Effingham or give to Neal West; Effingham VFW; Effingham Culver’s or ask for Jackie West; Sherri’s Salon in Cowden; Extreme Hair Salon with Mandy Bradbury in Shelbyville; Elk’s Club or Holly Slayback in Pana; Debbie Allen in Herrick; Brian and Marisa West in Shelbyville; Stephen and Kelcie West of Cowden and Jeanie West of Cowden. Toys have come from around the state, but primarily from communities of Cowden, Pana, Shelbyville, Effingham and Sullivan.
Occasionally, Jeanie West said she’ll hear from a recipient’s family member.
“We received a message from a mom whose daughter received a toy in Chloe’s memory. The little girl wanted to have a tea party,” she recalled. “Because of this toy drive, it was made possible for that child to have a tea party. Now, I always make sure we donate two or three tea party sets.”
Jeanie West said she misses hearing her granddaughter’s giggle and recalled when she was almost 5 and struggled to walk due to the disease. West found her a scooter to sit on and roll around. Her little sister, Dalainie, who was only 2 at the time, would push her on that scooter.
“She was a little bit sassy,” said Jeanie West. “You knew she’d crack you up at one point or another.”
