EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Tourism Advisory Board on Wednesday approved funding for the Effingham Teutopolis Christmas Classic boys high school basketball tournament.
The board approved $1,500 in funding for the 16-team, three-day tournament. Mike Wilson with Teutopolis High School made a request for $2,500 in his application.
Board member Kim Jansen made the motion for $1,500 because that amount falls in line with a formula established by the board. The formula indicates how many hotel and motel stays equate a certain funding amount.
In his application, Wilson estimated there would be at least 200 hotel and motel stays because of the tournament. Some teams come from as far away as Chicago, and team members and their families would likely stay the night in Effingham.
Wilson said in his request that last year’s tournament attendance was up by almost 50 percent from 2017. Wilson also reported that the tournament also receives corporate donations.
Tourism Director Jodi Thoele said the board started the fiscal year with $30,000 and has spent an estimated $12,000 in funding since April.
Wilson’s request was the only one presented before the board Tuesday. The board next meets Dec. 10 if it receives funding requests.
