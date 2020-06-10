EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Tourism Advisory Board this week approved funding for the Mill Road Threshermans Show.
The board approved a partial funding request, giving $1,500 of the $2,500 request from the 39th annual show's organizers. The show will be at the Effingham County Fairgrounds from Aug. 20 to 23.
Tourism Director Jodi Thoele said the board approved $1,500 in funding in the 2019 fiscal year. She said last year the show made up for 120 overnight stays in the area.
Thoele said organizers were unsure how the COVID-19 pandemic would affect attendance and hotel stays, so the overnight stays estimate for this year was made on the lower end. She said organizers, in their application, estimated 40 to 50 overnight stays per night of the event.
Board Chairwoman Patty Greene said she's attended the event in past years, and there are many people who always attend.
"It's crazy how many people are out there roaming around," Greene said.
Greene added that she felt the minimum of 40 stays per night was on the lower end. She said the event would likely bring far more stays than that this year despite the pandemic.
Board member David Ring said if Effingham County Fair organizers cannot put on the fair this year due to the pandemic, the Threshermans show would be an opportunity for community members to attend a big event.
Thoele noted that the central region of the state could be in phase five then of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan. In phase five, festivals and large events will be allowed.
The board also heard from board member Arpit Shah that his hotel, the Lexington Inn and Suites, will be rebranded to a Holiday Inn Express on June 15.
