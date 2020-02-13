The Tourism Advisory Board this week approved funding for two events.
The board approved a full funding request in the amount of $2,500 for the American Contract Bridge League Regional Bridge Tournament. The tournament will be Sept. 22-27 at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
The board granted just $300 of a $1,000 request from the Central Illinois Lure Meet to be held in April at the Effingham Event Center. The event is in its 19th year and is put on by the National Fishing Lure Collectors Club.
The board has $13,400 left for this fiscal year, which ends at the end of April. Thus far, the board has granted $16,600 in funding requests.
