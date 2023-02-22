National Weather Service in Lincoln:
320 PM CST Wed Feb 22 2023
Piatt-Champaign-Vermilion-Christian-Macon-Moultrie-Douglas-Coles-Edgar-Shelby-Cumberland-Effingham-
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Illinois, east central Illinois and southeast Illinois.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected through sunset. Some of the storms may be strong to severe. Damaging winds are the main concern, though isolated large hail and a tornado or two are also possible.
A tornado watch remains in effect through 6 p.m. Also, additional rainfall of up to one inch is possible, with the greatest amounts north of I-72.
South winds will gust from 30 to 40 mph through this evening, causing some difficult travel for high profile vehicles.
