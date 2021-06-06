A Toledo man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Cumberland County Saturday.
Illinois State Police reported Johnny Murray, 57, was driving a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on 500 East, just south of 300 North, when Murray lost control, began skidding and overturned. The accident occurred at 10:27 a.m.
Murray was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Murray was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
