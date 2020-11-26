A Toledo man was airlifted from an accident Thursday in Cumberland County.
Illinois State Police reported Timmy Utley, 54, was driving a 2007 gray Pontiac south on Illinois 121 when the vehicle exited the road to the west at Industrial Drive and struck a ditch. It then overturned multiple times in a field west of Illinois 121. The accident occurred at 12:25 p.m.
Utley was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Utley was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and driving while license suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.