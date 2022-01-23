At about 10:50 a.m. Sunday, Abbott EMS and the Effingham Police Department responded to the Effingham Motel on East Fayette Avenue in regards to a death investigation.
The motel manager called 911 advising an individual failed to check out and was found unresponsive in his room. Upon arrival, emergency responders found a male, identified as John Michael Clark, 73, of Toledo, deceased in the room.
The Effingham County Coroner’s Office was notified and a preliminary investigation indicated there was no trauma or injury. Medical records are being requested. No foul play is suspected and no drugs or alcohol were found in the room. The death remains under investigation by the Effingham County Coroner’s Office and the Effingham Police Department.
