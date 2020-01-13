A Toledo man was shot Saturday at the Boos Outlet Showroom. Authorities said it was accidental.
Authorities said Effingham police responded to the showroom, located at 1703 Ave. of Mid-America, at 2:05 p.m. for a report of an employee who had been shot.
Upon arrival, officers secured the scene and rendered aid to the victim while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive. The victim, a 61-year-old male, was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign for treatment.
A preliminary investigation into the incident determined that the shooting was accidental in nature. The investigation is on going, and the case will be turned over to Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan Kibler for review.
A manager at the John Boos Factory Showroom and Outlet on Monday said employees cannot comment on the matter as it is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.