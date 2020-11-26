EFFINGHAM — In a year when many are celebrating Thanksgiving under unusual circumstances, Effingham County FISH continued its tradition of offering free Thanksgiving meals to the people of Effingham County while accommodating for COVID-19 restrictions.
Volunteers filled the gym of Cornerstone Christian Church on Thursday to distribute 986 meals — about 300 more than last year. Of the meals, 702 were delivered and 239 were given away at a curbside pickup station. The rest of the meals were given to the group’s volunteers.
This is the 16th year FISH has offered a Thanksgiving meal, but its the first without a sit-down meal that is open to anyone. Typically, a third of the meals prepared are served hot, with attendance being as high as 250. This year, they had to cancel the congregate meal in order to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spreading.
When planning the meal, FISH President Susan Elke lamented the loss of that tradition.
“You don’t have the camaraderie of sitting down together,” she said.
Still, there was plenty of smiling and laughing among the volunteers, who ran around trying to ensure each meal was prepped properly and accounted.
The catered meal was picked up by volunteers to be brought to Cornerstone Christian Church. Designated volunteers shuffled along a serving line with to-go containers as others filled them with helpings of turkey, stuffing, rolls and more.
At the end of the line, volunteers put the containers in bags to be delivered all around the county.
The meal is entirely organized and staffed by volunteers — FISH has no paid staff — who spent their holiday helping others for a variety of reasons.
“I lost my husband in September,” said Deb Huddlestun, who was helping organize the deliveries and pickups. “I had invitations to four other places, but I thought this might do me more good than getting dinner somewhere.”
“I like helping to serve people, especially during this time,” said Barb Williams, who was bagging meals. “It’s always about helping people.”
Some people came to the event after having helped in past years.
Janice Kinkelaar has been volunteering with her husband, Jean, for several years. This year, they delivered meals to the Altamont area. When possible, the couple spent a few minutes on peoples’ porches chatting.
“They were grateful,” said Janice with a smile. “Most of them probably couldn’t have gone out.”
“I have good volunteers,” said Elke, looking over to a group of people moving bags of meals. Nearly 100 people came to help.
Elke said she was surprised with how smoothly the event ran, given all the changes this year and the increase in the number of meals. Volunteers finished packaging the first round of several hundred meals in just over half an hour, said Elke. They finished packing all of the meals by 11:45 a.m., just three hours after starting.
Elke has been with FISH for several decades and typically puts 20 to 30 hours into volunteering with the organization each week. She puts even more hours in during the fall and holiday seasons, which are among the group’s busiest.
FISH is a non-denominational Christian organization, though they serve anyone who lives in Effingham County. In its 50th year, organizers had plans to celebrate FISH’s anniversary. However, many of those plans were put on hold due to the pandemic.
If you missed out on the Thanksgiving meal, FISH organizes another meal that’s free to the community on Christmas Day. As with the Thanksgiving meal, its available to people of all ages and backgrounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.