After receiving a tip from the community regarding an ongoing investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Four Seasons Estates in Effingham on Tuesday.
Items seized at the residence included methamphetamine, paraphernalia, scales, bags, ammunition and other contraband items.
As a result of the investigation and search warrant, the following were arrested on the following charges:
Gaige B. McWhorter, 28, Effingham, Delivery or Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Ammunition by a Felon
Bridgit M. Boyt, 34, Effingham, Delivery or Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver
Delivery or Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver is a Class 1 felony that could result in six to 30 years in prison, as well as a $100,000 fine. Possession of Ammunition by a Felon is a Class 3 felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.
“This investigation all started with a tip from a community member. It’s our local citizens that step forward with information that help our efforts to curb illegal narcotic activity in the community that we care so much about,” said Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland. “Members of Effingham Police Department were assisted by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force (SEIDTF). The collaborative effort from tip to investigation to arrest is a great example that if you see something, say something.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.