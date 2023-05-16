The Illinois State Fair announced three-time Grammy Award-winning entertainer, author and actor Tim McGraw will headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Thursday, Aug. 17. McGraw has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 46 No. 1 singles.
McGraw’s projects have spawned some of the most meaningful songs of all time, including “Live Like You Were Dying” and “Humble and Kind.” His newest single, “Standing Room Only,” launched with the most first-week streams of any track in McGraw’s career.
“We are excited to add one of country music’s biggest artists to the 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “The extensive music catalog Tim McGraw brings to the stage will have hits for every generation to sing along to.”
Joining Tim McGraw is rising star Landon Parker. Parker landed on Amazon Music’s 2022 Artists to Watch list and Top 50 Most Played: Country after his debut EP “Hits Home” released in December 2022. Parker bridges the distance between traditional country music and its modern-day makeover with his deep voice, small-town roots and high-energy live shows.
Ticket sales for Tim McGraw with Landon Parker go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Tickets for all other announced show are on sale via Ticketmaster.
Friday, Aug. 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced
Tuesday, Aug. 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD
Wednesday, Aug. 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH
Sunday, Aug. 20: Nelly with Ashanti and Ja Rule
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.