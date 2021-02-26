Threshermans prepare for 40th Show

ALTAMONT – Several members of the Mill Road Threshermans Association recently gathered for their annual banquet meeting at the Carriage House Event Center to plan their 40th show.
Association members got a look at planned events and activities on tap for 2021. This year marks the 40th Annual Mill Road Threshermans Association Show to be held at the Effingham County Fairgrounds on Aug. 12 through Aug. 15.
Mill Road Threshermans Association President Jim Schroeder said there were several people who make the show possible whether they did the legwork before the show, during the show and after the show.
“Without everybody’s support there is no way that we could have made this happen,” Schroeder said.
New to this year’s show is tractor games for kids. The activity is designed to give kids the opportunity to experience the thrill of a lawn tractor and potato digging on Friday and Saturday.
Schroeder recognized both the youngest and oldest association members. Lincoln Arthur Neu, son of Russell and Jennifer Neu of Altamont, who was 10 days old when the meeting was held Sunday and oldest member, 98-year-old Lawrence Berkel of Alton.
He welcomed two new directors for 2021 Kyle Feldkamp and Former FFA advisor at Beecher City Kevin Perkins.
The 2021 directors include Jason Habing, Kim Shupe, Randy Milleville, Kyle Feldkamp, Russell Neu, Dean Goeckner, Ken Goeckner, Kevin Perkins and Ken Milleville.
Officers of the organization include Jim Schroeder, president, Dale Laue, vice president, Brandon Laue, outgoing treasurer, Al Shumaker, incoming treasurer and Tom Denton, secretary.
Dean Goeckner said this year the association is planning to give three $500 scholarships to one qualified FFA chapter candidate from Altamont, St. Elmo and Beecher City. He said to qualify for the scholarship a candidate must be enrolled in an agriculturally related major at a community college or university.
Goeckner recognized last year’s scholarship winners Paula Holland of Altamont FFA and Ashley Rhodes of Beecher City FFA.
“This is something we started several years ago. The community has been very good about supporting us, so we need to support the young people in our community,” Schroeder said. “Without our sponsors, without our members and the people who do all the work for our show, this would not be possible. This is one way of giving back to the community and the younger generation.”
Association Member Carolyn Hollar was recognized by Schroeder for organizing the 2020 Tractor Drive.
MRTA Membership Chairwoman Kathy Schroeder said the association was seeking new members for their organization. She also asked members for new ideas for ladies’ activities during the 40th annual Threshermans show at the fairgrounds.
Kathy Schroeder recognized members of her membership committee including Russ Neu, Tim Carruthers, Tom Denton and Ken Milleville. She kicked off a new contest for whoever recruits the most new members.
“We have 61 members and we’d love to double that,” Kathy Schroeder said.
Randy Milleville presented a list of planned 2021 association activities including a Saturday, June 19 Tractor Drive, display at Culver’s restaurant of Effingham sometime this summer if pandemic and politics permit, Lutheran Care Center tractor parade in Sept., Old Settlers Reunion at the Courthouse in Sept. and participate in Halloween Tractor Treats for kids.
Guest Speaker Devon Walk of Altamont gave a presentation about his research on the History of Agriculture in Altamont. Walk’s presentation gave association members a timeline of how agriculture has changed in Altamont since the 1800s.
Walk began his presentation talking about the Kickapoo Indian tribe who populated the Altamont area and noted the first pioneer to settle in the area was Griffin Tipsword.
“The stories about this guy were pretty crazy. Some people would say he was a witchdoctor and knew the Kickapoo really well,” Walk said. “He was known for stopping the tribes from murdering the first settlers to this area.”
He said year’s later pioneers migrated here from the southern states. Walk said early pioneers farmed for themselves.
“They mostly lived in forest areas near the creeks,” Walk said. “They cleared land and had what you would call an oversized garden.”
Walk said one of the first community established in the area pre-Altamont was Mountville where The Equity of Altamont is located today along the creek.
“It was known for it’s store and a tavern and also know for it’s horse and cattle thieves,” Walk said.
He said in the 1850s a group of Lutheran Germans settled in the area called Bethlehem. Walk said people living there thought the railroad was coming through the town and plans for the town were scraped after they found out the tracks would be going through Altamont.
Walk said multiple railroads running through Altamont made it a prime location for an agriculture hub. He said in 1883 there was more grain shipped from Altamont than any other town in Effingham County and in 1890 St. Louis Dairy Company was first to buy milk from the area.
He mentioned the farm implement dealers who had businesses in town over the years and shared old photos of Altamont. He said the introduction of soybeans to Effingham County came in the 1920s.
“As you all know farming in Altamont and throughout the country has changed a lot in you lifetime, but since the 1800s it’s gone from hand held tools, to tractors, from horses to pickup trucks and it’s gone from purely mechanical operations to digital and computerized.” Walk said.
Mill Road Threshermans Association 40th Annual Show:
Thursday, Aug. 12
6 p.m. – Truck and Tractor Pull
Friday, Aug. 13
9 a.m. – Flag Raising | Consignment Auction
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Farm Toy Show | Craft Show and Flea Market | Parts Vendors
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Field Demonstrations
1 p.m. – Potato Digging
2 p.m. – Threshing and Bailing Followed by Corn Shredding
6 p.m. – Tractor Games
7 p.m. – Garden Tractor Pull
Saturday, Aug. 14
8 a.m. to Noon – Noon Kids Tractor Driving | Field Demonstrations
9 a.m. – Farm Toy Show | Craft Show and Flea Market | Parts Vendors
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Horse Farming
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Petting Zoo hosted by Altamont FFA
10 a.m. – Threshing and Bailing followed by Corn Shredding
Noon – Power Parade
1 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Bluegrass Music
1 p.m. – Potato Digging
2 p.m. – Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pull
3 p.m. – Threshing and Bailing
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Potato Digging
7 p.m. – Draft Horse Pull
Sunday, Aug. 15
8 a.m. – Worship Service
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Farm Toy Show | Craft Show and Flea Market | Parts and Vendors
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Car Show
Noon – Antique Tractor Pull
For more information about the Mill Road Threshermans Association:
Web Site @ www.millroadthreshermen.org
Facebook @ millroadthreshermen
Instagram @millroadthreshermen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.