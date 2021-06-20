ALTAMONT – Thunderstorms and a pouring rain couldn’t stop a group of area vintage tractor enthusiasts Saturday from painting the rural roads near Altamont with Red, White and Blue.
“It’s kind of like farming. You sometimes just have to do it on the fly,” Ken Milleville of rural Altamont said.
The tractor drive hosted by the Mill Road Threshermans Association was held to benefit their FFA scholarship program. Next year, the organization plans to award scholarships to one person from the Altamont Community High School, Beecher City and the Brownstown/St. Elmo FFA chapters.
The event started and ended at the Country Haven Event Center near Lake Sara. Approximately 30 minutes after the 8 a.m. registration started, a thunderstorm passed through the area forcing MRTA officials to move registration inside the event center. The lighting associated with the storm made the start time of the drive uncertain.
“We have 32 registered today,” Mill Road Threshermans Association Membership Chairwoman Kathy Schroeder said.
“I think the weather forecast has changed six times since 6 this morning,” Tractor Drive Organizer Ken Goeckner said. “Mother Nature is going to do what Mother Nature wants to do.”
“I guess we can get a boat from the lake if we have to,” Schroeder said about starting the event close to Lake Sara.
“Well, at least it’s cooler today,” Mill Road Threshermans Association President Jim Schroeder added.
As the rain continued, Allen Wolff and his wife Doris Wolff of Altamont and brother Garry Wolff of Mason all sat at one of several large round tables in the event center to wait for the rain to stop. Allen Wolff brought his 1964 Allis-Chalmers D-17 Series Four and his brother brought a 1957 Allis-Chalmers WD-45 to the tractor drive.
Garry Wolff said his dad purchased the tractor he was driving Saturday new in 1957.
“We used it until it wouldn’t run anymore and then we got it restored,” Garry Wolff said. “It looks like a new one. We took it to the Threshermans show before my dad died in 2011. Dad said it would last me a long time.”
“He got to see it (after it was restored) and he really enjoyed it,” Allen Wolff said about their father.
Allen Wolff said he participated in the tractor drive last year that replaced the MRTA August show canceled due to COVID.
“This is my first tractor drive,” Doris Wolff said.
“She will ride on the people mover,” Allen Wolff added.
Allen and Doris Wolff were married in March of this year.
“I think we’re going to have a good turn out today despite the weather,” Kyle Feldkamp serving on the MRTA board of directors said. “We were wanting to be on the tractors by 9:15 and I think we’re going to be a little late.”
He said he would be riding his tractor Saturday if he didn’t have to help out with the drive. Feldkamp kept abreast with current weather conditions on his cell phone.
“I’m just helping out where it’s needed today,” Feldkamp said.
Randy Haarmann drove his 1922 Massey-Harris tractor while his brother Melvin Haarmann made the trip on his Massey-Ferguson 275. Both made their journey on their tractors from Mason cross-country to the Country Haven Event Center early Saturday morning.
“It wasn’t raining until we got here,” Melvin Haarmann said. “We couldn’t have planned it any better.”
Saturday was not Randy Haarmann’s first tractor drive. Haarmann said he isn’t a farmer, but enjoys traveling all over the state with his tractor in tow to ride in tractor drives.
“I go on a lot of them,” Haarmann said. “I go all over the state of Illinois.”
“I really think today’s tractor drive is for a very good cause,” Haarmann said about the MRTA FFA scholarship program.
The storm and heavy rains passed and after a check of the weather forecast MRTA officials were convinced it was safe to start the tractor drive.
After a short driver’s meeting led by drive organizer Ken Goeckner, drivers prepared their tractors for their journey. The rumble of tractor engines would sometimes vibrate the ground as drivers one by one exited the Country Haven Event Center less than an hour from their scheduled departure time of 9:15 a.m.
The tractor drive made it’s first stop at Linden Alwardt’s extensive military exhibition in rural Altamont before moving on to the Wachtel Farms for lunch.
This summer the MRTA is hosting their 40th Annual Thresherman Show at the Effingham County Fairgrounds on Aug. 12-15. This year the show features Case International Harvester and Ford tractors, however MRTA officials said all brands of tractors are welcome.
