A caravan of tractors will paint the countryside Saturday, June 19, as the Mill Road Threshermans Association hosts its second tractor drive to benefit its Youth Scholarship Program.
Onsite registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Country Haven Event Center near Lake Sara.
“We are doing it a little different this year,” Spokesman Kathy Schroeder said. “We will be starting at the Country Haven Event Center and making three stops.”
Schroeder said both antique and modern tractors are welcome to participate as long as the tractor can travel a speed of at least 10 miles per hour.
“Our first stop is the Linden Alwardt military display,” Schroeder said.
Another stop features tractor history and a third stop is at a modern farm for lunch.
Last year members were not able to hold the annual Mill Road Threshermans Association Show, so instead they held a tractor drive that featured threshing demonstrations along the way.
The association will not have threshing demonstrations along the tractor drive route this year because they plan to have the 40th Annual Mill Road Threshermans Association Show Aug. 12-15 at the Effingham County Fairgrounds.
“Coming back this year is the people mover,” Schroeder said about the tractor drive.
The people mover holds a maximum of 20 guests.
“It’s first come, first served,” Schroeder said.
Anyone interested in riding on the people mover during the tractor ride must register.
Tractor registration may be made in advance or on the day of the event. All drivers must be at least 16 years old with a valid driver’s license and insurance. Any driver between the ages of 16 and 18 must have written permission from a parent or legal guardian.
The tractor drive rules include no riders are allowed on the tractor unless it is equipped to carry them, no alcoholic drinks allowed, drivers must follow all traffic laws and follow the planned route unless an emergency occurs, no dual-wheeled tractors allowed, all tractors must have a full tank of fuel, all tractors must display a slow-moving vehicle placard, and participants are required to follow the route set by the lead tractor.
In addition, participants are expected to show courtesy and yield for other traffic in the area, including driving on the shoulder of the road if necessary. Participants are not allowed to litter along the route and must abide by the decisions made by the drive management team in the event of inclement weather or any other circumstance beyond their control. All participants of the drive give permission for the free use of their name and picture in any broadcast, telecast or print media.
Drivers are encouraged to fly or display an American flag on their tractor for the event.
Registration fee for a members of the Mill Road Threshermans Association is $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the ride. Non-member registration fee is $30 in advance and $35 on the day of the ride. Children 12 and younger ride for $10. The registration fee includes lunch served during the drive.
Registration on the day of the ride starts at 8 a.m. at the Country Haven Event Center, 8560 East 1400th Ave., near Lake Sara. A mandatory drivers meeting will begin at 9 a.m.
A presentation of the flag is set for 9:15 a.m. followed by the ride. There is a 50/50 drawing at the end of the drive at the Country Haven Event Center and participants must be present to win.
All advanced registrations for the people mover and tractor drive must be sent with payment to Mill Road Threshermans Association, P.O. Box 35, Altamont, IL 62411 postmarked by Saturday, June 12. Call Ken Goeckner at 618-335-3790 for more information.
All proceeds from the Tractor Drive are going to the association’s FFA Youth Scholarship Program.
Tickets may also be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/mill-road-thresherman-tractor-drive-tickets-151563972923?fbclid=IwAR1zqY8FLG11hONtjetWbM2QU_JVJ5SXYK8GeqTS6SpWBhzrzna3yFBDg8c
