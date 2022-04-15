Members of the Effingham County Tax and Finance Committee this week recommended that the county board fund a $5,000 request from the Mill Road Threshermans Association.
Kathy Schroeder, representing the Mill Road Threshermans, presented a preview of this year’s annual show to be held in Aug. 11 through 14 at the Effingham County Fairgrounds.
“We will be hosting our 41st show this year,” Schroeder said.
Committee Chairman Rob Arnold asked Schroeder how many people stayed in overnight accommodations for the show.
“The last year before the pandemic we had 100 people staying over in the community. That means 100 rooms,” she said. “I try to track that for tourism and our own knowledge. A guy comes with his tractor and the family stays in a hotel somewhere.”
She said they also have a lot of campers participate in the event. Schroeder told committee members she estimates this year they should be seeing 3,500 in paid attendance on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. She presented committee members with a preliminary flyer for this year’s Thresherman’s show.
The flyer listed several activities taking place over the four day event to include a truck and tractor pull, farm toy show, field demonstrations, horse farming, petting zoo hosted by the Altamont FFA, music, draft horse pull, car show, military display by Linden Alwardt of rural Altamont along with activities for the ladies.
Schroeder said one of their biggest events last year that will be coming back this year is potato digging.
“That was a hot tamale,” said Schroeder. “We dug potatoes three different times and it was amazing seeing mom and dad, grandpa and grandma and aunt and uncle helping kids pick up the potatoes.”
She said they have an antique potato digger they attached to a tractor to run through the row of potatoes to make it easier for the children to dig out the potatoes. The organization rents five acres of land behind Irwin Seating Company that is located next to the fairgrounds for planting potatoes and farming.
“So, we’re planting more potatoes this year,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder said one of the events not on the flyer is a semi-tractor, semi-truck show this year in addition to their car show. A half-scale steam engine coming from Sadorus.
Committee members voted unanimously to recommend to the full county board to allocate $5,000 in funding for the Threshermans event out of the hotel/motel fund.
In another matter, Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said he would like to change the process server position to a deputy position.
His process server, Troy Davis, who has been with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department since 1985, is leaving.
“He’s done a good job for us, but when he retires I would like to change that position of process server to a sworn deputy. The reason I’m here is because by statute the board controls the number of sworn deputies we have in Effingham County,” Kuhns said.
He said that by making the process server position a sworn deputy that person would be able to do more in addition to being only a process server, such as enforcement and fill gaps when the department is running short on personnel.
“If I can get this approved I think this would be an excellent way to add more muscle to the office,” said Kuhns.
The committee voted in the majority to increase the number of sworn deputies by one. The matter will be considered for approval at the next Effingham County Board meeting.
IN another matter, Effingham County Program Compliance and Oversight Monitor for Public Transportation Phil Toops introduced Program Director as CEFS for Public Transportation Beth Beck-Marts, who had details on a Consolidated Vehicle Procurement CVP grant.
“She is has some details on the CVP grant which is program we participate in which allows us to get replacement and expansion vehicles,” Toops said.
Marts said the grant might not be available next year and thinks the county should take steps to use the grant now.
“This is the first CVP grant that we have had since 2018. The indication we are getting is there won’t be one next year,” Marts said.
She told committee members currently the county currently owns 15 vehicles. Marts said two of the vehicles are out of service and one in poor condition.
“That leaves us with 12 active vehicles,” she said. “On a daily basis, we run 9 to 10 routes.”
Marts said the limited number of vehicles makes it difficult to rotate vehicles for maintenance or to take a vehicle out of service. She said three vehicles are eligible for replacement based on criteria established by the Illinois Department of Transportation..
She said she was asking for a total of seven vehicles, three replacement vehicles and four expansion vehicles to expand medical transportations.
Marts said she was asking for a resolution to apply for the CVP grant. The money for the vehicles would come from the funding of the grant.
“There is no expense on the county side. This is 100 percent grant funded,” Committee Member and County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said.
A majority of the committee voted to send the resolution to the full board for approval.
In other matters that will go to the full board for final approval, the committee:
• Recommended an ethics commission appointment for Bill Passalacqua
• Accepted a resignation from Johnna Schultz from the Child Care Research Committee.
• Recommended the appointment of Amanda McKay to the Child Care Research Committee.
