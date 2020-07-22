Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 Tuesday.
Illinois State Police reported Nancy Harrington, 67, of Freeport, was driving a green 1998 Chevrolet Astro van on Interstate 57 northbound when for an unknown reason Harrington swerved off the roadway to the left at milepost 172. The van overturned and came to rest on its roof in the center median. The accident occurred at 9:08 a.m.
Harrington and two passengers, Gregory Reed, 66, of Freeport, and a 10-year-old female of Monroe, Wisconsin, were transported to a area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Harrington was airlifted from the scene while the other two passengers were transported by ambulance.
