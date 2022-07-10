Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County Friday.
Illinois State Police reported Gurjit Singh, 38, of Ozone Park, New York, was driving a white Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer east on Interstate 70 near milepost 112 when for an unknown reason the semi left the roadway to the left, crossed the median, drove into the westbound lanes and collided with a Western Star truck-tractor auto transport trailer driven by Antoine D. Edwards, 26, of Fresno, California. Singh’s semi overturned on its right side. The accident occurred at 8:12 a.m.
Bother drivers and a passenger in Singh’s vehicle, Satnam Singh, 34, were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
Gurjit Singh was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.
