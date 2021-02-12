Three were injured after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night at 8:59 p.m. west of Vandalia at milepost 58.
Illinois State Police said in a preliminary investigation a 2016 Ford Passenger Car driven by William N. Free, 36, Champaign, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70 at milepost 58 following a 2002 Audi passenger car driven by Duan R. Travis, 54, St. Louis. Police said Travis slowed down in traffic for an unknown reason and was struck in the rear by Free.
Travis was airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital with serious injuries. William Free and 29-year-old passenger Natalie Free of Champaign were transported from the scene by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Free received citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and operating a vehicle without insurance. Travis was issued citations for driving while license was revoked and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.