Several gathered for a special ceremony at the Effingham County Office Building this week to welcome three new deputies to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department.
Eric Loy, Chris Greuel and Brandon Kuhl each took their oath of office from Effingham County Chief Deputy Clerk Michelle Kollmann, who filled in for County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel who could not attend the ceremony.
Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said the department normally doesn’t hold a public swearing in ceremony for individual officers entering his department. He said Monday’s ceremony had another significance with three officers taking the oath of office.
“What you are witnessing today is the end of an era and the beginning of another one,” Kuhns said.
He said 20 years ago deputies and crew were getting ready to retire and the county hired several new deputies.
“I was one of them,” said Kuhns. “And now we are seeing that bunch retire. It’s with a little trepidation that I am seeing this happen because a lot of my friends and the people I rely on everyday are retiring.”
Kuhns said this occasion is also exciting.
“When you bring new officers into your department it oftentimes energizes everyone around them because they are excited about serving,” he said. “A little scary, but an exciting time.”
The first new deputy Kuhns introduced was Eric Loy, who is a legacy officer following the footsteps of his father, John Loy, who worked with Effingham County Sheriff’s Department for several years and was Chief Deputy before his retirement 2013.
“It is notable that this family is serving the community now for two generations,” Kuhns said. “Eric, we expect a lot from you and usually with higher expectations there are higher rewards.”
Eric Loy served as a corrections officer for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department for three years before taking his oath Monday becoming a deputy.
Loy graduated from Effingham High School in 2009 and lives with his wife, Brittany, and son, 5-year-old Henry, and daughter, 3-year-old Harper.
Kuhns then introduced Brandon Kuhl, who started as a part-time telecommunicator in August 2020, working his way up to full-time telecommunicator in May 2021.
“When we hire someone they don’t always stay in the department they are in,” Kuhns said. “The most valuable thing we have are our people.”
Kuhl graduated from Dieterich High School in 2016 and received his associates degree in Criminal Justice from Lake Land College in 2018. After graduating from Lake Land, Kuhl transferred to Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, graduating early in December 2019. During his studies at SIU-E, he served an internship with Illinois State Police District 12, Effingham, for two months in the summer of 2019.
Kuhl is single and in a relationship for the past six years with Abigail Schmidt.
Kuhns introduced the third new deputy, Chris Greuel, who is a member of the Illinois Army National Guard Transportation Company.
Greuel served 11 years as a heavy vehicle driver for the National Guard in Paris, IL and the past four years has worked full-time as a supply NCO (non-commissioned officer) for the Army Reserves in Mattoon.
He is a graduate of 2009 graduate of Teutopolis High School and lives with his wife, Ashley, and three children, 9-year-old Kason, 4-year old Hattie and 2-year-old Lewis. Greuel plans to remain a member of the Illinois Army National Guard along with his full-time duties as deputy sheriff.
“These new deputies will set the tone in our department,” said Kuhns. “They will be the face of the sheriff’s office for the next 20 years. These are the people who will continue on the legacy.”
He said he was pleased with the support of all the deputies, supervisors and members of the Effingham Police Department present at Monday’s ceremony.
“One of the most important things is we have family here today,” he said. “You have to have support from family and support from home to be able to do this.”
As the ceremony for the three new deputies was ending, Chief Deputy Larry Finfrock recognized one of the retiring deputies, Deputy David Kinkelaar, who was serving his final day Monday.
