On Oct. 24 at approximately 5:37 p.m., Effingham City Police were notified of a fight involving multiple subjects that was occurring in the 700th block of Clinton in Effingham.
Upon arrival, officers discovered three subjects who were believed to be involved had already fled the scene. After rendering aid to a victim and speaking with witnesses, officers learned that the three suspects had allegedly battered the victim and then caused damage to the victim’s vehicle.
The three suspects, Jesse S. Tucker, 25, Kyrstie M. Roderick, 29, and Trinady R. Baker, 18, all from Effingham, were located a short time later and taken into custody. Each of the arrestees were charged with aggravated battery to a pregnant person, a Class 2 felony; mob action, a Class 4 felony; and criminal damage to property over $500, a Class 4 felony, and are being held at Effingham County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Class 2 felonies are punishable by three to seven years in prison. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years.
Chief Jason McFarland praised the citizens who immediately notified police of the disturbance, as well as the rapid response of officers who quickly assessed the situation, gathered facts, located and made arrests within 30 minutes of being notified.
“Neighbors alerted us to the fight while it was occurring, which tremendously helped responding officers identify witnesses, which led to a positive, swift outcome for this incident.”
Effingham City Police were assisted by Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Abbott EMS. The investigation into this case is ongoing.
If you see it, say it! The Effingham Police Department encourages you to call the Police Department immediately at 217-347-0774 to report suspicious activity in your neighborhood or business district. Information can be given anonymously by calling the CRIME STOPPERS Tip Line at 217-347-6583. Anonymous callers can receive up to $1,000 cash rewards.
