Halfway through his first term, Regional Superintendent Dr. Kyle Thompson is making it clear he plans to continue serving as Regional Superintendent for Regional Office of Education 11. Thompson oversees school districts in Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties.
Of Thompson’s many highlights while in office, he touts the ability to adapt under ever changing circumstances.
“COVID has changed the way we lead and conduct business in a now virtual and hybrid world,” he said.
Nine months into his first term, schools were shut down and the profession changed.
“It has pushed us out of our comfort zone and made us more efficient and effective in how we provide our services.”
Upon entering office, Thompson wanted to shed some positive light on the teaching profession.
“We’ve made it a priority to recognize those who do outstanding work in education throughout our region,” he said.
Additionally, Thompson continues to battle the teacher shortage crisis, working with local and statewide legislators to remove barriers to entering the profession. As school districts continue to struggle finding properly licensed teachers, he was able to create a series of teacher recruitment videos with the help of Eastern Illinois graduate students.
“It’s people, not programs,” Thompson said, citing his colleagues as the reason for the office’s recent accomplishments and promising future. “The success of anything depends on the people behind it and I have been fortunate to help build and work with a committed group of individuals.”
Thompson is also proud of his financial record.
“In a time where not many budgets are being cut, we’ve been able to reduce the budget we ask our counties to provide, and hope to do so again. We are growing our team and expanding our services without asking for more money from our counties,” Thompson said. “That is something to be proud of.”
Thompson believes his responsiveness and communication is well received by those he serves.
“The relationships with our district and community partners across the region have grown stronger than ever. That’s what happens when you put our kids first,” Thompson said.
Thompson also serves as vice chairman of the Coles County Republican Party. At 38, he is the youngest Regional Superintendent in Illinois. He won all seven counties in ROE 11 by a wide margin in the 2018 republican primary and ran unopposed in the 2018 general election.
