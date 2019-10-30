Illinois State Police say Route 40 betwen Effingham and Funkhouser is now open after a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
The Effingham County Sheriff confirmed that a person died in the crash. Sheriff Dave Mahon said his department assisted with traffic control after the two-vehicle accident happened near the "S" curves west of Effingham at County Road 1000 East. Mahon could not identify the deceased.
Illinois State Police are handling the accident, which caused the closure of Route 40 at the scene.
