EFFINGHAM — It was all about the Red, White and Blue Tuesday afternoon as hundreds gathered with their American flags at The Cross at the Crossroads to welcome the The People’s Convoy as it passed through Effingham.
People also gathered on overpasses and anywhere they could find along Interstate 70 to support the convoy of truck drivers fighting for freedom.
The People’s Convoy is an anti-COVID-mandate protest group of truckers traveling from California to Washington D.C. Their mission on their Facebook page states, “Americans love our freedoms and love the Constitution of The United States of America. This convoy aims to bring back our freedoms, our civil liberties, and bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates. This is about our rights, as well as the freedom of future generations. It’s not about political parties, but more so about a government that has forgotten its place and has no regard for our founding fathers instructions, The Constitution.”
Specifically, the group is demanding that the declaration of national emergency concerning COVID-19 be lifted immediately and “our cherished constitution reign supreme,” according to the website.
On Feb. 18, President Joe Biden announced that the national emergency declared on March 13, 2020, must continue in effect beyond March 1, 2022.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday that under new guidelines, 70% of Americans can stop wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowded indoor spaces.
Kim Manuel, along with her friend Jamie Henderson, traveled from Lovington to Effingham to support the cause. She found a place to hold her American flag on the rocks in front of the Cross.
“I’m here to support the truckers. I come from a family of truck drivers. I know how hard it is out there on the road,” Manuel said. “I quit driving a long time ago.”
Truckers not in the convoy were honking their horns as Manuel proudly waved her flag.
“If they get our freedoms now, who knows when we’ll ever get them back,” Manuel said. “I’ve been following this since it started. We are supporting the truckers who are sending a message to D.C. If they get it or not is a different story.”
Jesse Suatles came to Effingham with his daughter, Carol Kerr, from Shobonier, south of Vandalia. Kerr is supporting the Midwest Truck Convoy that is expected to arrive in Vandalia on Friday, March 4, at approximately 8 p.m.
“Patriotism brought me here today,” Suatles said. “I’m bragging on my country a little bit.”
Vicki Chambliss of Wayne City traveled to the Cross to show her support.
“I’m here to support the truckers and anybody else that is anti-socialism, anti-mandate,” Chambliss said. “I knew that this is the only place I would get to see the convoy.”
Another supporter didn’t have to travel far to see the convoy.
“I’m really amazed at all of the people who turned out today to support the truckers,” said Bill Angel of Effingham.
Effingham resident Judy Rinehart stood on a rock waving her Gadsden flag at the passing convoy, while her son, Thomas Rinehart, waved his Trump campaign flag.
“I’m here for our freedom and rights,” Judy Rinehart said. “I fought for Effingham Unit 40 to unmask the children. We need to stop masking because it is ridiculous because masks do not work at all.”
Rinehart said she wore a mask when the pandemic first started.
“I ended up getting COVID anyway,” said Rinehart. “So now I tell people masks don’t work at all. They just need to let us have our freedom and be normal.”
A church group of eight came to Effingham from the Calvary Baptist Church of Tinley Park. A member of the group, Fred Kuypers of Homer Glen, is an U.S. Air Force veteran who served four years during the Vietnam era stationed at an Air Force Base in Colorado.
“When we heard this was coming through Illinois, we said what better place to be than at the Cross,” Kuypers said. “We are enjoying the camaraderie and a lot of people here expressing their love for Christianity and freedom that our country is loosing day by day. That is what this is all about. We are tired of loosing our freedoms.”
Kuypers said it was time to start getting our freedoms back.
“I just want people to realize we need to go back to the freedoms that we had,” Kuypers said.
He said masking mandates allow the government to control the people.
“If you read the Constitution, it’s we the people who have control over the government. They switched it. Now it’s the government who has control over the people,” he said.
