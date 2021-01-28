TOLEDO – Several years ago a Toledo man owned a business filling cars with gasoline and fixing vehicles in his garage on the square in downtown.
Today, Richard Peters and wife Jessica are co-owners of The Fillin’ Station Restaurant and Bakery. They fill the appetites of local residents and visitors to the area with home cooked meals. The restaurant celebrates its 20th anniversary in August.
Richard Peters said when they opened the restaurant in 2001 they were still operating a garage and gas station out of the same building.
“That’s how the restaurant got its name,” Richard Peters said.
Peters said he sold the property located in downtown Toledo on the square in 1994 and bought it back in 2001 converting the front part of the building into a restaurant.
Peters said running a garage and a restaurant at the same time didn’t work out.
“We closed the garage and gas station in 2010 and made the restaurant our only business,” Peters said. “Having a restaurant and car repair in the same building didn’t work out real well.”
He said his wife’s background in the restaurant industry was one of the motivating factors leading them to opening a restaurant.
“A lot of people wanted Jessica to start a restaurant,” Peters said. “There wasn’t a restaurant in town when we opened.”
Jessica Peters worked at Eats and Treats restaurant in Toledo on the square that closed several years ago in the middle 90s.
“I worked there for a total of five years as a waitress and cook,” Jessica Peters said. “Toledo is home. It’s the place we need to be.”
“I grew up on a farm five miles outside of Toledo,” Richard Peters said.
“And I grew up only a mile away from my husband,” Jessica Peters added.
The Peters said their restaurant is known locally for their homemade country cooking, breakfast rolls and pies.
“We’re American Style. We serve a little bit of everything,” Richard Peters said.
“And everything is homemade,” Jessica Peters said.
Richard Peters said Jessica’s meatloaf is one of the restaurant’s best sellers. Jessica Peters said they sell a lot of burgers as well.
Every day Jessica Peters offers homemade breakfast rolls and buns along with a wide variety of fruit and cream pies.
“I’d probably sell more pies than anything,” Jessica Peters said. “We had a lot of pie orders over the holidays. We sold over 200 pies for Thanksgiving.”
Peters said she can make custom bakery and pie orders with a two-day notice. She said her bakery specialties include cinnamon rolls, sticky buns and cookies.
Richard Peters said the restaurant is open 7-days a week with limited hours due to COVID-19. They are open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; Wednesday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
“Unfortunately, like everybody else we’ve had to make changes. We cut breakfast out except for the weekends because of COVID,” Jessica Peters said.
“The biggest challenge right now is finding people to work,” Jessica Peters said.
“It’s hard to make a living working only four hours a day,” Richard Peters said.
Jessica Peters said before COVID-19 they had between 15 and 20 people working at the restaurant. She said today they are down to 10 workers.
Over the years, family members have helped out at the restaurant according to Richard Peters. Their son Jacob Peters cooked and daughter Hillary Peters waited tables when they were in high school and college. Their daughter Ashley Wellbaum has worked as a cook for past 13 years and Jessica’s brother is a cook.
The restaurant has survived even though they are not able to operate at full capacity because of the pandemic.
“We are very fortunate to live in a good community,” Richard Peters said.
“The community has been so good to us especially this last year,” Jessica Peters said. “If it wasn’t for this community, we wouldn’t have made it.”
For more information about the Fillin’ Station Restaurant and Bakery visit their website: thefillinstationtoledo.com and look for specials on their Facebook page.
