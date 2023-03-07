The price of child care is prohibitive for many seeking it, as prices have increased significantly in the last decade.
A survey conducted before the pandemic from the federal education department’s National Center for Education Statistics found that cost was the most cited reason for difficulty finding child care. Cost was cited by 37 percent of families, outpacing the second most commonly cited reason, a lack of open slots for new children, by 10 percentage points.
In 2018, the most recent year for which data is available, the average weekly cost of child care in Illinois was $133.69 per child, according to the National Database for Childcare Prices, a project of the federal Department of Labor. Fifty-two weeks of child care at the average cost in Illinois represents nearly 13 percent of the state’s median household income.
For the Illinois’ poorest families, the state’s Child Care Assistance Program can help pay for child care costs. As of 2020, there were 84,000 children whose child care costs were being offset with state help.
To qualify for CCAP, a family’s income must be below 225 percent of the federal poverty level. This means that a family of four would have a household income less than $62,438 in 2022, per the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
Child care advocates have been working on addressing high costs to parents and a lack of availability at the local level through payment assistance programs and funding for child care providers.
Courtney Yockey leads the Effingham County Board’s Child Care Research Committee, a group made up of representatives of child care providers, local governments and businesses.
The committee requested and received $400,000 from the county’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Among several programs, the largest slice of that money, $150,000, will go to a county program that will help offset costs for those who don’t qualify for CCAP, but who still struggle to pay for child care.
Yockey said Effingham’s program will benefit families with incomes between 225 percent and 250 percent of the poverty line, just above the current CCAP income limits. He said middle-class and lower-middle class families are struggling the most to pay for child care in Effingham.
Child care deserts exist around the state, but rural counties face the widest gaps in child care availability. Statewide, one child care slot exists for every 1.8 children under the age of five. Some rural counties, particularly in central and southern Illinois, have as many as five or six children for every child care slot available, meaning long waitlists or no access to child care at all.
Effingham County
Effingham County has approximately 2,250 children under 5, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest estimates and 3,673 child care slots available for ages 0 to 5.
This means there are approximately 1.58 children under 5 for each child care slot in Effingham County. This is below the state average, meaning child care is more accessible than average in Effingham County.
Here’s a breakdown of child care options in Effingham County:
Preschool for All capacity: 36
Head Start enrollment: 85
Early Head Start: 31
Migrant and Seasonal Head Start: 31
Licensed Child Care Centers: 902
License-Exempt Child Care Centers: 0
Licensed Family Child Care Homes: 338
Shelby County
Shelby County has approximately 1,157 children under 5, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest estimates and 1,451 child care slots available for ages 0 to 5.
This means there are approximately 3.94 children under 5 for each child care slot in Shelby County. This is above the state average, meaning child care is less accessible than average in Shelby County.
Here’s a breakdown of child care options in Shelby County:
Preschool for All capacity: 158
Head Start enrollment: 17
Early Head Start: 0
Migrant and Seasonal Head Start: 0
Licensed Child Care Centers: 20
License-Exempt Child Care Centers: 30
Licensed Family Child Care Homes: 69
Cumberland County
Cumberland County has approximately 648 children under 5, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest estimates and 941 child care slots available for ages 0 to 5.
This means there are approximately 2.21 children under five for each child care slot in Cumberland County. This is above the state average, meaning child care is less accessible than average in Cumberland County.
Here’s a breakdown of child care options in Cumberland County:
Preschool for All capacity: 108
Head Start enrollment: 33
Early Head Start: 0
Migrant and Seasonal Head Start: 0
Licensed Child Care Centers: 92
License-Exempt Child Care Centers: 0
Licensed Family Child Care Homes: 60
Jasper County
Jasper County has approximately 575 children under 5, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest estimates and 782 child care slots available for ages 0 to 5.
This means there are approximately 2.78 children under five for each child care slot in Jasper County. This is above the state average, meaning child care is less accessible than average in Jasper County.
Here’s a breakdown of child care options in Jasper County:
Preschool for All capacity: 80
Head Start enrollment: 32
Early Head Start: 0
Migrant and Seasonal Head Start: 0
Licensed Child Care Centers: 0
License-Exempt Child Care Centers: 0
Licensed Family Child Care Homes: 95
Clay County
Clay County has approximately 743 children under 5, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest estimates and 1,172 child care slots available for ages 0 to 5.
This means there are approximately 1.73 children under 5 for each child care slot in Clay County. This is below the state average, meaning child care is more accessible than average in Clay County.
Here’s a breakdown of child care options in Clay County:
Preschool for All capacity: 240
Head Start enrollment: 30
Early Head Start: 10
Migrant and Seasonal Head Start: 10
Licensed Child Care Centers: 91
License-Exempt Child Care Centers: 0
Licensed Family Child Care Homes: 48
Fayette County
Fayette County has approximately 1,259 children under 5, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest estimates and 2,201 child care slots available for ages 0 to 5.
This means there are approximately 1.34 children under 5 for each child care slot in Fayette County. This is below the state average, meaning child care is more accessible than average in Fayette County.
Here’s a breakdown of child care options in Fayette County:
Preschool for All capacity: 240
Head Start enrollment: 48
Early Head Start: 23
Migrant and Seasonal Head Start: 23
Licensed Child Care Centers: 428
License-Exempt Child Care Centers: 50
Licensed Family Child Care Homes: 130
Editor’s Note: There is not high-quality data on the number of unlicensed in-home child care options.
