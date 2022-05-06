EFFINGHAM – The Equity is pleased to announce the acquisition of Beverlin Oil company of Newton, Illinois. The Beverlin family and its employees have built this refined fuels delivery business on a commitment to service since 1976.
The business is comprised of about 2,000,000 gallons of refined fuels annually.
Eddie Cavanah, Vice President of Energy for The Equity, states, “Not only does this acquisition increase our ability to service current Equity agronomic customers. Beverlin Oil also aligns with our agronomy locations in need of energy products, and we gain three highly talented team members to continue to meet customer demands.”
Closing of the transaction is scheduled for June 1, 2022.
Communications to current Beverlin Oil customers will begin in early May with an intention of meeting with as many as possible.
Equity will honor all current customer contracts Beverlin Oil has committed to with their customers.
