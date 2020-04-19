A Texas man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 57 in Effingham County Friday.
Illinois State Police reported Farhaan Hirsi, 36, of Fort Worth, Texas, was driving a purple 2001 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer near milepost 153 in the left lane at 10:30 p.m. when he drove off the roadway to the left and struck a bridge support before coming to a stop in the median.
Hirsi was transported to a local hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.
Hirsi was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.
