A 12-year-old girl from Texas died in a crash on Interstate-70 near Altamont on Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
The crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes when a Dodge Durango driven by Troy Slagle, 59, of Connersville, Indiana, for unknown reasons left the roadway and overturned in the median.
Slagle was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. Also flown to an area hospital with serious injuries were passengers May Lou Simmons, 62, of Azle, Texas, and a 10-year-old girl, also of Azle.
A 12-year-old girl from Azle was pronounced dead at the scene.
All lanes of I-70 were reopened at approximately 1:41 p.m. The crash remains under investigation.
