Teutopolis voters on Tuesday elected Erin Ordner, Courtney Tegeler and Michael Ritchie to the Unit 50 school board, according to unofficial results. Ordner and Tegeler are both incumbents, with Ritchie being new to the board.
Preliminary results of the race show that Tegeler won with 30.1% of the vote, Tegeler with 28.1%, Ritchie with 21.4%. Challenger Brandon Pals was defeated, having earned 20.4%.
“I’m thankful for the votes. It was nice to have a contested race,” said Tegeler. “It shows we have a strong interest in having great schools here in T-town and I will do my best to represent the community and to continue to keep our schools great.”
Tegeler is the Director of Operations Program Management for Midland States Bank and has lived in Teutopolis for 15 years. She has three sons. This will be her second term.
In a candidate questionnaire, Tegeler said that addressing some long-range facilities planning was the most important issue facing the district.
“Some additional long-range facilities planning for other buildings and grounds around the district will be key in the near term,” she said.
Michael Ritchie is a retired math teacher, having worked at H. L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn and at Lakeland College. This will be his first term.
“School safety is an important issue that needs to be addressed,” he said in a candidate questionnaire leading up to the election.
He also said he wants to return all students to in-person education as soon as it is safe to do so, stressing that following state guidelines and requirements must be followed.
Because of a requirement that caps the number of school board members from each township range, Ordner was guaranteed a seat. Her opponents all come from the same range as one person already on the board, meaning only two could be elected.
Ordner is a team lead for Q-Centrix, a company that specialized in medical chart abstraction. She has four children. This will be her second term.
Ordner said the most important issue facing Teutopolis school district is funding, which she anticipates will be a challenge given upcoming increases to minimum teacher salaries and the state’s minimum wage.
“I want to help Teutopolis Unit #50 continue to thrive in all areas: financially, academically, and within sports,” Ordner said in a candidate questionnaire.
There was another aspect to the Teutopolis school board election: deciding how school board members should be elected. A “public question,” or referendum, was held to determine if the district should remove its current limit on the number of board members who can come from one range.
The Teutopolis school board voted to put the question on Tuesday’s ballot at their Jan. 11 meeting.
Teutopolis Unit 50 extends into small portions of Cumberland and Shelby counties, but the county clerks for those counties did not report any results on the question, so it is unclear whether the measure passed. Effingham County voters favored it by a 58-42 percent margin.
