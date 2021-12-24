TEUTOPOLIS — The Teutopolis Unit 50 School Board has approved the district’s 2021 tax levy, providing for stability in tax rates for people throughout the district.
The board set the levy at $6,180,695.93, with the rate dropping by 1% to 3.62% from 3.63% in 2020. The equalized assessed valuation of property within the district is projected to be $170,843,753. All final totals will be set by the Effingham County Supervisor of Assessments in the spring.
Superintendent Matt Sturgeon said the departure of a local business from one of the city’s enterprise zones helped with the determination of the final levy. While many districts, like Teutopolis, try to overshoot their actual receipts from the previous year in order to capture additional funding, Sturgeon noted the departure of this business provided even more in the way of possible funding for a one-time purpose.
“It will benefit both the district by increasing available funds and the local property owner by maintaining or slightly decreasing the overall rate,” Sturgeon said.
The impact on people’s tax bills is likely to be muted, with the slight rate decrease leading to a slight decrease in the amount of tax dollars that people will have to pay this year. For someone living in a home worth $200,000 — with an EAV of $60,000 — they would have to pay $2,171 for their 2021 taxes, down from $2,178 the previous year.
All of this is done with the intention of maintaining the district’s mission of financial responsibility for area taxpayers, and Sturgeon credits the work done by area assessors and clerks’ offices to ensure the district has the right information needed to meet its goals.
“The district remains grateful for the ongoing partnerships and collaboration with its contacts in Effingham, Cumberland and Shelby counties,” Sturgeon said. “The offices of the Assessor and the Clerk have a tremendous handle on their respective historical trends and new or improved property developments. While the district is always certain to build in some additional margin for unforeseen changes, the Board of Education has been able to maintain steady rates for property owners and local businesses.”
In other matters, the board:
• Announced the receipt of a $50,000 grant from the Illinois State Board of Education to go toward a series of tuck-pointing at the Teutopolis High School gym. In addition, the board approved beginning the process of the repairs by enlisting architects from The Upchurch Group based out of Mattoon to provide specifications.
• Approved a pair of bids for new lawn-care equipment: a $10,757 bid from Alliance Tractor for a new zero-turn mower and a $39,150 bid from Midwest Tractor Sales for a new tractor, along with optional pallet forks and liquid ballast.
• Approved plans for the THS band to take a summer trip to Walt Disney World June 6-11. Within the plans contained COVID-19 protocols that will need to be followed during the six-day trip.
• Approved a new pay scale for substitute teachers. Beginning with the 2022 spring semester, all substitutes will be paid $115 a day for their services.
