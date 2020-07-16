TEUTOPOLIS — Teutopolis Village Board trustees expressed concerns over the striping done on the newly paved portion of U.S Route 40.
The trustees noted that lines on the newly paved portion of the roadway do not line up with the entrances into Dollar General and Dittamore Implement. Village Clerk Sharon Will said the turn lanes on the new pavement do not line up with the entrances to those businesses.
Board Trustee Daniel Zerrusen agreed, saying the board should look into the original plans for the striping and painting.
“That doesn’t make any sense what’s done there. We need to question that. Something does not seem right with the striping. It doesn’t seem like it’s striped right,” Zerrusen said.
Trustee Dave Tegeler said turning on that portion of the road is confusing.
The board did approve a payment to Howell Paving Inc. for the project in the amount of $356,827.50. Zerrusen said that payment should cover a majority of what was done for the project so long as more does not need to be done in the near future.
Meanwhile, the board passed an ordinance regulating the flow of traffic in the Prairie View Subdivision. The ordinance specifies locations where stop signs will be placed in the newer residential subdivision.
The stop signs were discussed previously at the board’s July 1 meeting, where the board agreed to come up with an ordinance for the sign locations.
The subdivision is located on the southern end of Teutopolis. Construction on the subdivision began in late 2018, and infrastructure work on the neighborhood is still ongoing.
In other matters, trustee Bernard Hartke brought up culverts in need of repair or re-configuring in various areas of the town. Hartke noted that a culvert near the Teutopolis park needs reconfigured to change the flow of water.
Trustee Greg Oseland said asphalt patches at the intersection of Garrett and Walnut Streets were poorly done, and the board should look into redoing the patches. Oseland said the patches were done after a sewer line was dug up in that area.
