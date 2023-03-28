Four candidates are seeking three seats for village trustee in Teutopolis: Christina T. Mette, Daniel F. Zerrusen, Brian Campbell and Bernard J. Hartke.
The Effingham Daily News posed questions to them about the most pressing needs in the village and other topics.
Name: Christina “Chris” Mette
Age: 65
Education: Teutopolis High School, BS and MS in Education from Eastern Illinois University
Occupation: Retired educator
Previous or current public service: Served as a member of the Planning Commission in Teutopolis for 10 years.
Other experience that qualifies you for the position:
I feel that my experience as an educator has helped me relate to a variety of people, be an active listener, and make informed decisions.
Family (spouse, names and ages of children): Husband John J. and two adult sons, Greg and Todd.
What is the most pressing issue in Teutopolis and how would you address it?
I feel it is important to continue to attract new businesses, expand job opportunities and more residential developments.
Is there anything the village can do to address increasing utility costs?
Continue to work with utility consortiums in order to give residents options if they want.
What can Teutopolis do to address child care needs in the community?
Child care centers need and must retain quality employees. So if the village can help with that in any way. There has to be an interest in the field of child care too. So helping to promote that career, along with the school district, is something we could help with.
What is your vision for what Teutopolis will look like in 10 years?
I would like to see Teutopolis continue adding new economic opportunities and residential developments so that our high school and college graduates can stay or move back to town to raise a family if they choose.
Why should people vote for you?
I have the time necessary to devote to the position, and was raised with the idea of doing what I can to help and give back.
...
Name: Dan Zerrusen
Age: 44
Education: Bachelor’s degree
Occupation: Civil Engineer
Previous or current public service: Approximately 10 years as village trustee; 18-plus years as a volunteer firefighter
Other experience that qualifies you for the position: Civil Engineer for approximately 22 years
Family (spouse, names and ages of children): Wife and three children
What is the most pressing issue in Teutopolis and how would you address it?
One issue that has started recently is the traffic through town due to issues on I-70. While we are not able to stop the traffic, we can work with IDOT to try and ensure that residents are able to move around the village.
Is there anything the village can do to address increasing utility costs?
The village recently signed a three-year agreement for electricity. This will lock the rate in for three years so that it does not increase.
What can Teutopolis do to address child care needs in the community?
The village currently contributes to The Alliance, which has been exploring this issue. If elected, I would be open-minded to any solution that members of the public may have.
What is your vision for what Teutopolis will look like in 10 years?
Continue with progress. The new subdivision and business district has been great for the city.
Why should people vote for you?
I have experience on the Teutopolis Village Board and many years as a civil servant.
...
Name: Brian R. Campbell Sr.
Age: 53
Education: High school, some college
Occupation: Served in the Army National Guard for 13 years, for 10 years with the military police; highway maintainer for IDOT, driving snow plows and also replacing signs; worked for Howell Asphalt for 18 years in road construction and repair
Family (spouse, names and ages of children): Divorced, four children: Brian Jr., 30; Patricia, 28; Katherine, 26; Michael, 24.
What is the most pressing issue in Teutopolis and how would you address it?
I am for IMRF, a retirement plan for city workers. Water drainage and storm sewer must be addressed.
Is there anything the village can do to address increasing utility costs?
Quality of water – water softener for all. Sewage disposal plant for all.
What can Teutopolis do to address child care needs in the community?
Child care should be a private enterprise.
What is your vision for what Teutopolis will look like in 10 years?
Better sidewalks and roads. Another subdivision.
Why should people vote for you?
I don’t have any agenda that needs immediate attention. Just spend less and more wisely.
...
Name: Bernard Hartke
Age: 59
Education: High school graduate
Occupation: Wood Shop Manager at Effingham Builders Supply
Previous or current public service: Village of Teutopolis Board Trustee, Village of Teutopolis Board of Appeals and Planning Commissioner, St. Francis of Assisi Church Parish Council (Building and Grounds Committee), St. Francis of Assisi Church Long Range Planning Committee, Knights of Columbus
Family (spouse, names and ages of children): Kathy Hartke; two daughters, Michelle Fombelle and Nicole Becker
What is the most pressing issue in Teutopolis and how would you address it?
The village’s most pressing issue is infrastructure. Water lines need to be replaced and the sewer lagoon needs to be enlarged for future growth. Also, sidewalks need to be added or replaced.
Is there anything the village can do to address increasing utility costs?
The village has an electric aggregation program, which provides a fixed rate for its residents over the next three years.
What can Teutopolis do to address child care needs in the community?
Stevens Industries opened a child care facility for its employees. Teutopolis has other large employers which, hopefully, will follow by example.
What is your vision for what Teutopolis will look like in 10 years?
I would like Teutopolis to grow moderately while maintaining its identity as a great place to live and raise a family.
Why should people vote for you?
I have been on the Village Board for the past four years. I have learned a great deal from that experience and have served in the best interest of my community. If re-elected, I will build on that knowledge and continue to act on behalf of all citizens of Teutopolis.
