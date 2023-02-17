According to Ameren, there are approximately 3,000 accidents involving vehicles and downed power lines. Despite this, a significant number of drivers are unaware of the dangers of downed power lines or what to do if they find themselves in one of these accidents.
In an effort to educate drivers and promote driver safety, a group from Ameren of Illinois teamed up with Distress Bandanna at Teutopolis High School, where they led a driver safety demonstration Thursday morning.
“It can be highly dangerous,” Distress Bandanna Owner and Operator Vivian Anderson said to students. “Knowing the right protocol can save your life.”
Distress bandanna is a non-profit organization that teaches young drivers how to stay safe on the road through their Teen Driver Safety Program.
Since the program began in 2017, Distress Bandanna has conducted driver safety presentations about 2,000 times, educating around 75,000 drivers in the process.
To begin the safety lesson, students in the driver’s education class were shown an instruction video that can be viewed on the Ameren Illinois website at AmerenIllinois.com/DriverEd.
In the brief video, a motorist crashes their vehicle into a power pole and quickly finds their car in contact with downed power lines.
After the watching the video, students were asked to raise their hands if they or anyone they knew had ever been in an accident involving downed power lines.
None of the students raised their hands.
“Until last fall, my answer was no, too,” Ameren of Illinois Electric Supervisor Dustin Marshall said.
Marshall told the class about an accident his nephew was in involving a downed power line.
Fortunately, his nephew was able to safely escape the situation by following the same safety protocol taught to Teutopolis driver’s education students Thursday.
“He stayed in the tractor the whole time, never moved,” Marshall said. “What he accredits knowing what to do for is a class he had when he was in sixth grade.”
Ameren Illinois Line Engineer Kevin Koester explained that staying in the vehicle when in contact with a downed power lie is crucial because exiting the vehicle increases the likelihood of potentially lethal electrocution.
“The reason why you stay in the vehicle is, on your vehicle there are four rubber tires,” Koester said. “That will keep you isolated, and that will keep you safe inside the vehicle.”
Koester explained that downed power lines don’t just pose a risk to the motorists involved; they also pose a risk to anyone nearby, including wildlife, which is why he told students to never approach vehicles near or in contact with downed power lines.
“This little wire can hold a lot of damage,” Koester said. “You don’t know if it’s hot.”
Students were told that if the situation escalates and a driver is forced to exit their vehicle because the vehicle begins to catch fire or any other hazard that makes staying inside the vehicle unsafe, they should jump carefully from the vehicle onto both feet, keeping them as close together as possible.
Koester explained that as the distance between the feet increases so does that person’s “step potential,” a term used to describe the risk of being harmed by walking on ground that has been electrified.
“Your body is a better conductor than the ground,” Marshall said.
Koester also warned students against increasing their “touch potential” by touching anything as many things are conducive and could very well be electrified.
This is why the group recommends taking “short, shuffling steps” as are shown in the instructional video.
Koester said the safety protocol for drivers in accidents involving downed power lines is meant to keep them safe until first responders and linemen like him arrive on the scene.
“After you’ve made that phone call, these are the guys that you’re waiting on,” Marshall said.
However, Koester explained that first responders may be unable to access the vehicle until linemen are able to turn off the switch feeding the electricity to the downed power line.
John and Vivian Anderson are the owners and operators of Distress Bandanna and they followed Ameren’s presentation with a demonstration of their own.
They told students to be highly cautious if they are passing a vehicle parked on the side of the road or if they themselves find themselves ever find themselves stranded on the side of the road.
“Every single day someone’s dying alongside the road from getting hit,” Vivian said. “There’s no way of telling if anybody needs help.”
She stressed the importance of adhering to the Move Over Law, which forces vehicles to slow down and change lanes to move away from any vehicle parked on the side of the road.
According to Vivian, motorists stranded on the side of the road should, if possible, refrain from taking off their seat belt, exiting their vehicle, or flagging down other vehicles.
“You do not stand next to your vehicle,” Vivian Anderson said. “You try to stay in the car.”
She also said drivers should park their car as far away from passing motorists as possible.
If someone is forced to exit their vehicle, Vivian said they should exit from the door on the opposite side of traffic.
Also during their presentation, John Anderson demonstrated how to use their organization’s Distress Bandanna in a number of emergencies.
“These are premium products that will last a lifetime,” John said.
The Distress Bandanna looks a lot like most regular bandannas but it is made with thicker, more durable material. It’s also larger and includes reflective strips that increase its visibility which allows stranded motorists to indicate their need for assistance by hanging the Distress Bandanna out of their window.
The Distress Bandanna can also be used as a tourniquet or a splint in case of injury which is made possible by a strap that is attached to it.
John demonstrated how to do so with the help of two student volunteers.
“The number one thing you do when someone is bleeding, pressure,” John said as he wrapped the Distress Bandanna around the volunteers arm. “That is the very first thing you do.”
During the demonstration, John explained that removing a knife or something similar used to stab someone can be dangerous as it could lead to increased blood loss.
“Leave it in there if at all possible,” John Anderson said.
After the demonstration, each student was given a bag containing a Distress Bandanna and cards with instructions for drivers stranded on the side of the road or involved in a crash with downed power lines.
