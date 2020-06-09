TEUTOPOLIS — The Teutopolis Unit 50 school board this week in a special meeting approved completing drawings for the high school weight room.
After considering five different scenarios, the board gave the Upchurch Group the OK to proceed with completing plans for the Teutopolis High School weight room.
Superintendent Matt Sturgeon said in a phone call Wednesday that the weight room will be to the west of the existing gymnasium and boys and girls locker rooms. It will be conveniently located across the hall from the athletic director’s office and coaches’ offices.
Sturgeon said the weight room will be used by the school’s athletic teams, as well as physical education students.
The completed drawings will be given to Swingler Construction. Sturgeon estimated the drawings would be complete by the middle of this week.
Sturgeon said because the Upchurch Group and Swingler Construction are already in charge of the demolition and construction at the school, the weight room will be part of a change order. A change order is an addition or amendment to an original construction plan.
Sturgeon said the change order would not require a bid from outside companies.
Sturgeon said the weight room construction should coincide with the demolition and other construction going on at the school. He estimated the demolition will be complete by the end of June and new construction to begin in July; the entire project should be completed in November, Sturgeon said.
The board also asked Sturgeon to obtain bids to repair the floor of the room that was previously used as the weight room.
The weight room was previously above a portion of the gymnasium. The subfloor had become cracked because of the weights used in the 450-square-foot room.
The board will next meet for a regular school board meeting at 6 p.m. on July 20.
