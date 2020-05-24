TEUTOPOLIS — The Teutopolis Unit 50 school board has approved asbestos and flooring removal for the second phase of the high school renovation project.
The board approved the removal of asbestos in the locker room ceiling in the amount of $111,020 and the removal of the ceiling and piping insulation plus abatement design and monitoring for $18,000.
The board heard from interim Superintendent Deb Philpot that the assembly room floor also requires asbestos removal, for which the board agreed to seek individual pricing from qualified asbestos removal firms. Philpot said the tile in the assembly room was also starting to crack.
Other tile installation in the study hall area and a corridor will be handled by the district’s grounds and facilities director.
Meanwhile, the board discussed options for relocating the high school weight room.
Philpot noted that she reached out to Athletic Director Laurie Thompson, who said the weight room is used extensively by the high school physical education classes.
One option was to gut the Unit 50 office, which is attached to the high school, at a cost of $62,500. The office would then be relocated to the junior high school where two classrooms would be renovated for the office space at a cost of $162,500; the weight room would then go where the unit office was.
The second option was to construct the weight room on the south end of the new high school addition at a cost of $330,000. For a cost of $360,000, the board also had the option of adding the weight room to the north side of the new addition.
Board members agreed to receive additional bids on adding the weight room to the north side of the addition, and if bids came back quickly, the board would hold a special meeting to select a bid.
In other matters, the board approved the purchase of 200 Chromebooks at a cost of around $45,000. The new Chromebooks would replace aging ones used within the district.
The Teutopolis Education Foundation will donate $26,000 toward the purchase, so the district would pay the remaining $19,000.
The board meets again at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 22 unless a prior special board meeting is scheduled.
