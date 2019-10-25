The Teutopolis school board held a special meeting on Thursday night to award bids for the second phase of work at Teutopolis High School.
One of the votes was to accept a demolition bid for portions of the high school. Tebbe Excavating was awarded the bid for $285,000.
The most expensive portion of the work was awarded to Swingler Construction in the amount of $2,563,000. The work include additions and remodeling to the shop wing to create a new band area, a locker room and gymnasium wing and a connecting corridor linking the gym and cafeteria to the classroom portion on the west end, a new entrance and study hall portions of the school.
Asbestos abatement for all areas of the high school being affected by the addition and remodel work was awarded to Midwest Service Group in the amount of $385,460. An alternate bid was also granted to Midwest Service Group to remove asbestos around the gym windows for $7,405.
There was an alternate bid awarded to Swingler Construction in the amount of $924,500 for a new addition including locker room and storage room, concrete pavement at the circle drive in lieu of asphalt to Swingler for $5,800 and the removal and replacement of gym windows to Swingler in the amount of $69,500.
The total cost of the project is $4,240,665 with an estimated $400,000 in architect’s fees.
There was a discussion of how to finance the work but nothing was set in stone. The board plans to use at least $2 million in reserves to keep the amount of the bonds down that will be sold to fund the balance. The board will discuss financing options further at their November meeting.
